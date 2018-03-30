CLC Hosting Climate Chaos Presentation
Central Lakes College is inviting the community to a presentation titled “Climate Chaos in Minnesota” at noon on Wednesday, April 4 in the Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College’s Brainerd campus. Organizers say that the focus will be on Minnesota’s present and future.
Speaking will be Department of Natural Resources Senior Climatologist Kenneth Blumenfeld. The event is free and open to the public. Guests are invited to arrive early in order to assure seating.
The presentation is sponsored by the BHS Eco Club, Brainerd Lakes United Environment, Brainerd Area Coalition for Peace, and Central Lakes College.
