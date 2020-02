Click to print (Opens in new window)

Central Lakes College is holding a full week of events focusing on inclusion and contributions made by African Americans in honor of Black History Month.

Organizers presented a soul food feast that brought culturally appropriate food to students. To add to the ambiance, Philadelphia native King Zimm performed live music.

