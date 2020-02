Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Central Lakes College Art Gallery presents “Becoming Obsolete,” artwork by Martin Nelson. An opening reception will be from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. Today, February 6th in the CLC Art Gallery, room E422, Brainerd campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

