CLC English Professor Shares Experience of Growing Up In Papua New Guinea

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As part of Central Lakes College’s Cultural Thursday series, English and Global Studies professor Lori-Beth Larsen shared her childhood experience via Zoom of growing up in Papua New Guinea.

Larsen was three years old at the time when her parents moved to Papua New Guinea in 1971.

Being a teacher runs in her family as her mom, dad, and grandpa were teachers, but it was not always her dream to follow in their footsteps.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today