CLC English Professor Shares Experience of Growing Up In Papua New Guinea
As part of Central Lakes College’s Cultural Thursday series, English and Global Studies professor Lori-Beth Larsen shared her childhood experience via Zoom of growing up in Papua New Guinea.
Larsen was three years old at the time when her parents moved to Papua New Guinea in 1971.
Being a teacher runs in her family as her mom, dad, and grandpa were teachers, but it was not always her dream to follow in their footsteps.
