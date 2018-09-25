Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

CLC Encourages Students To Register With Rock The Vote Event

Rachel Johnson
Sep. 25 2018
Leave a Comment

Today is National Voter Registration Day, and Central Lakes College hosted a unique event to encourage students to register to vote. Music filled the south hall at CLC today as students attended the new Rock The Vote event.

“Our main goal today is to try and get the younger generation to be able to turn into life-long voters, to understand everybody’s political platform, and help them become more aware of what is going on and how people are trying to fix it,” explained Tyler Cromwell, a CLC Student Senate member who helped with the event.

“We’ve invited the League of Women Voters to help us register students and we’ve had some live music today. We’ve got a couple from Nashville that are doing just a great job performing today,” said Erich Heppner, Director of Student Life at CLC.

Students were able to register, listen to live music, and also mingle with candidates running in local elections.

“Not many people actually know what the candidates in their area are, so today’s focus is mostly the Brainerd area and part of Minnesota,” explained Katelyn Waytashek, who is the president of the CLC Student Senate.

“Voting is your voice in the government, and it isn’t just federal elections. You may feel disenfranchised voting in federal elections, but your local elections are very important,” said Brainerd League of Women Voters President Rebecca Laplante.

A free lunch was offered as an incentive to register. Once students registered to vote or proved that they were registered in their hometown, they were able to go through the line and receive a free brat or hotdog. The CLC Student Senate put on the event because they see how important it is for college students to vote.

“I think they are kind of, I wouldn’t say forgotten population, but a population that just doesn’t get the same kind of press and the same kind of attention from candidates and political parties. So I think it’s really important to start establishing ourselves as a group that, you know, we have needs to,” added Heppner. “We have issues that are important to us.”

Rock The Vote was a huge success and saw a much higher turnout than they were expecting.

“It’s more important to get college students out to vote because they are the future generation and it would make a better tomorrow for everyone who’s voting and everyone’s voice is important and every vote is important too,” said Cromwell.

The CLC Student Senate will be holding another event coming up called “Pizza to the Polls” where free pizza and free rides will be provided for students to the Crow Wing County Courthouse to cast their vote.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Joe Radinovich Visits Bemidji In Bid For 8th Congressional District

Minnesota Absentee Voting is Now Open

MN Attorney General Candidate Keith Ellison Makes Stop In Bemidji

Minnesota Secretary Of State Candidate Visits Little Falls

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Bryan Krantz said

Much appreciation to LPT News for covering this event. There was a lot of hard... Read More

Loretta Rivera said

Wow a story without mentioning race of perps....refreshing!... Read More

Owen Truesdell said

This is a terribly misleading headline - yes they're have to switch but they'll... Read More

TracyJones said

Worst decision Emily city council ever made has caused major damage to local bus... Read More

Latest Story

Blood Donations Needed After Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence has come and gone, but the east coast is still recovering from its devastating effects. You can help the recovery efforts by
Posted on Sep. 25 2018

Latest Stories

Blood Donations Needed After Hurricane Florence

Posted on Sep. 25 2018

Rock It Forward Event to Support Essentia Health

Posted on Sep. 25 2018

New Fire Trucks Delivered To Red Lake & Ponemah

Posted on Sep. 25 2018

Kraus-Anderson To Build $2 Million Building For Bemidji Ambulance Service

Posted on Sep. 25 2018

Several Arrested in Wadena County on Drug Charges

Posted on Sep. 25 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.