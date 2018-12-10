CLC Director Named One Of “50 Directors Who Make A Difference”

Central Lakes College’s Director of Instrument Music Jonathan Laflamme was named one of “50 Directors Who Make a Difference” by the School Band and Orchestra Magazine.

The SBO Magazine reviews hundreds of nominations and selects one winner from each state. Laflamme was chosen to represent Minnesota.

“This is an unanticipated honor,” Laflamme said. “I am humbled and encouraged with this award. I am aware of its existence and also the vast number of nominations. I was simply not expecting to be chosen.”

Laflamme has been teaching music for 15 years, and recently joined CLC after teaching high school band in Little Falls and Pierz for 14 years.