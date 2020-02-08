CLC Dental Clinic Provides Dental Care Through Give Kids A Smile Foundation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Over 100 clinics throughout the state are offering free dental care to children for a limited time. Central Lakes College’s dental program is providing hands-on care through Give Kids A Smile Foundation.

Dental insurance is not always available, and parents can run into out-of-pocket expenses, but as long children return every year for their exam, they are preventing further dental issues like cavities and tooth decay.

Children 18 and under qualify to receive dental maintenance, and appointments can be scheduled through February 8th only by visiting mndental.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today