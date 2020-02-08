Lakeland PBS

CLC Dental Clinic Provides Dental Care Through Give Kids A Smile Foundation

Chantelle Calhoun — Feb. 8 2020

Over 100 clinics throughout the state are offering free dental care to children for a limited time. Central Lakes College’s dental program is providing hands-on care through Give Kids A Smile Foundation.

Dental insurance is not always available, and parents can run into out-of-pocket expenses, but as long children return every year for their exam, they are preventing further dental issues like cavities and tooth decay.

Children 18 and under qualify to receive dental maintenance, and appointments can be scheduled through February 8th only by visiting mndental.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

CLC Art Gallery Opens “Becoming Obsolete” Exhibit

CLC Holds Soul Food Feast In Honor Of Black History Month

Experts Meet in Brainerd to Discuss Chronic Wasting Disease

Central Lakes College Art Gallery Presents “Becoming Obsolete” By Artist Martin Nelson

Latest Stories

New Outreach Specialist at BSU's American Indian Resource Center

Posted on Feb. 8 2020

Five Guys Holds Grand Opening in Baxter With a Familiar Face

Posted on Feb. 7 2020

Harmony Food Co-op Shows Participants How to Make Some Spanish Cuisine

Posted on Feb. 7 2020

In Focus: Hubbard County DAC Art Exhibit On Display

Posted on Feb. 7 2020

Lake Bemidji State Park Offering Candlelight Ski And Snowshoe Events

Posted on Feb. 7 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.