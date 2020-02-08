CLC Dental Clinic Provides Dental Care Through Give Kids A Smile Foundation
Over 100 clinics throughout the state are offering free dental care to children for a limited time. Central Lakes College’s dental program is providing hands-on care through Give Kids A Smile Foundation.
Dental insurance is not always available, and parents can run into out-of-pocket expenses, but as long children return every year for their exam, they are preventing further dental issues like cavities and tooth decay.
Children 18 and under qualify to receive dental maintenance, and appointments can be scheduled through February 8th only by visiting mndental.org.
