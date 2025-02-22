Feb 22, 2025 | By: Miles Walker

CLC Cultural Arts Series Hosts ‘Dragons & Mythical Beasts’ Theatrical Experience

The Brainerd Lakes Area community had the opportunity to enjoy the interactive theatrical experience ‘Dragons and Mythical Beasts’ this past weekend.

Presented through the Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center’s Cultural Arts Series, the show combined breathtaking puppetry, captivating storytelling, and a sense of wonder. The performance is geared towards igniting the imaginations of both younger and older viewers and tying in lessons anyone can relate to.

“I think it’s really important that people kind of find their own little way in life,” lead actor Ben Galpin said. “And I think like find that little spark of magic inside themselves that just encourages people to sort of be themselves a little bit more. And also to be kind. I think that’s the other big message in this show, which I just think is just a really useful message in this world. Look out for each other. Be kind to each other.”

CLC’s Performing Arts Center will next be presenting the show, ‘It’s Murder, Dontcha Know,’ beginning next Thursday and running through March 2nd.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Gaslin Garage 400x400

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Mndva Web Ad

Related News

Sports

Warroad Girls’ Hockey Defeats Onoro in Triple Overtime

Sports

Staples-Motley Boys’ Wrestling Dominates Section 7A Individual Tournament

Sports

Bemidji State Men’s Hockey Bests Bowling Green at Home for 3rd Consecutive Win

Sports

Bemidji State Men’s Basketball Falls to Concordia-St. Paul in Shoot-Out at Home