Lakeland PBS

CLC, Crow Wing County Working Together to Increase U.S. Census Reponse Rate

Lakeland News — Jul. 20 2020

Central Lakes College, along with Crow Wing County, have been working together to share the importance of responding to the U.S. Census.

The groups were inspired by the U.S. Census Bureau and their Census Hero project to decorate Paul Bunyan statues in the area. The goal of this project is to increase the U.S. Census response rate throughout Crow Wing County and ensure each individual is counted.

“When it comes to health care, emergency services, our roads and our highways, even our schools and our colleges, senior citizen services – those are all dollars, federal dollars, that come to us based upon our count in the Census,” said Erich Heppner, CLC Director of Student Life. “We were dangerously close in 2010 to being undercounted in our area, and I think in some ways we probably got less dollars than we probably should have.”

The public has until October 31st to fill out the Census by mail, phone, or online at 2020census.gov.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Minnesota Reports Its First Child COVID-19 Related Death

669 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths Reported in MN on Friday

COVID-19 Cases Per Day on the Rise in MN, Beltrami County Seeing Increases

Over 500 New Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota Reported Wednesday

Latest Stories

Minnesota Reports Its First Child COVID-19 Related Death

Posted on Jul. 20 2020

BSU Men's and Women's Hockey Adjust Schedules

Posted on Jul. 18 2020

MN Hospitals Ask Gov. Walz to Impose Statewide Mask Mandate

Posted on Jul. 18 2020

Minnesota Enforcing Violations of COVID-19 Guidelines at Bars and Restaurants

Posted on Jul. 17 2020

Uninsured Minnesotans Can Get Access to Free COVID-19 Testing

Posted on Jul. 17 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.