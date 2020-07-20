CLC, Crow Wing County Working Together to Increase U.S. Census Reponse Rate

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Central Lakes College, along with Crow Wing County, have been working together to share the importance of responding to the U.S. Census.

The groups were inspired by the U.S. Census Bureau and their Census Hero project to decorate Paul Bunyan statues in the area. The goal of this project is to increase the U.S. Census response rate throughout Crow Wing County and ensure each individual is counted.

“When it comes to health care, emergency services, our roads and our highways, even our schools and our colleges, senior citizen services – those are all dollars, federal dollars, that come to us based upon our count in the Census,” said Erich Heppner, CLC Director of Student Life. “We were dangerously close in 2010 to being undercounted in our area, and I think in some ways we probably got less dollars than we probably should have.”

The public has until October 31st to fill out the Census by mail, phone, or online at 2020census.gov.

