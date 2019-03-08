Lakeland PBS
CLC Clubs Face Off In Cardboard Boat Races

Rachel Johnson
Mar. 7 2019
Central Lakes College students spent the evening paddling homemade cardboard boats across the pool at the high school in a battle for the CLC’s annual Club Olympics title.

Six teams participated in the cardboard boat races which was the final event of five in the annual Club Olympics. After five rounds of races, the Marine and Powersports Club took home the grand prize. Each club was tasked with creating a boat using only cardboard and duct tape.

“We wanted it stable so we made it wider and we wanted it easy to get in and out of. As we’ve shown tonight, we could get in and out without climbing over. I think we got what we wanted. It’s my last year with the club so I’m pretty happy that we won,” said Mike Hardwig who was on the winning team.

Central Lakes College has over 30 student-run clubs covering subjects from horticulture to welding. Club Olympics is a tradition at CLC and was started as a way for the various clubs and organizations to intermingle and learn from each other.

“Tonight we had the American Sign Language, the Lions Club, the Diesel Club from Staples, Horticulture Club, the Young Patriots Club, and ourselves. We just wouldn’t get to see those students otherwise if it wasn’t for competitions like this,” said Paul Hofmann, CLC Marine and Powersports Club advisor. “It’s a nice bonding thing. We get to know students from other programs and everybody develops friendships.”

The Marine and Powersports Club took first place overall in the Club Olympics with the CLC Lions Club taking second.

