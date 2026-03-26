CLC, Bemidji State Partner To Help Nursing Students Earn Degrees Faster

Central Lakes College has joined Bemidji State University’s Operation LEAD initiative, which aims helps Minnesota’s nurses quickly and affordably earn bachelor’s degrees.

The partnership aims to address ongoing workforce shortages in health care by making higher education more accessible for working nurses. Through Operation LEAD, students enrolled at CLC can transfer into BSU’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program and complete their degree in as little as one year after earning their associate’s degree.

“This is truly student-centered,” stated Cheryl Norman, CLC Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs. “It really provides a wonderful opportunity for our students and it expands the healthcare field. So it allows our students to seamlessly transfer and complete a bachelor’s degree within a year after they complete their associate’s.”

CLC says that Operation LEAD is designed with flexibility in mind and allows students to balance school, work, and personal responsibilities. Courses are offered entirely online, run in accelerated eight-week sessions, and include five different start dates throughout the year.

Program leaders emphasize that one of the biggest advantages is that students can remain in their local communities while advancing their education.

“We want our students to be able to complete a bachelor’s degree,” Norman explained. “In an online setting, they can stay right here in Brainerd and complete their degree and continue to invest in health care right in the Brainerd Lakes Area. So it’s a wonderful opportunity for the community.”

CLC says the collaboration helps remove common barriers to higher education, such as relocation costs and rigid class schedules, while also strengthening the regional health care workforce. The partnership is expected to grow, potentially expanding into additional academic programs in the future.

“It’s really great for both of our colleges and university, and it’s also really beneficial financially for our students. but especially for our students financially and professionally,” added Norman. “Our partnership with Bemidji State will just continue to grow and expand to many, many more programs that will be very similar to this opportunity.”

Nursing students can begin working toward their bachelor’s degree before completing the NCLEX, the national licensing exam for entry-level nurses. Those who have already passed the NCLEX can receive 15 upper-division credits through BSU’s RN Advantage program, accelerating their progress even further.

Nursing students participating in Operation LEAD can apply for one of 20 scholarships, either a $1,000 transfer scholarship, a $2,500 Minnesota Workforce Development Scholarship, or both. These scholarships are reserved specifically for Operation LEAD nursing students.