CLC Art Gallery Opens “Becoming Obsolete” Exhibit

Brad Hamilton — Feb. 6 2020

On Thursday, the Central Lakes College Art Gallery hosted the opening of a new exhibit titled Becoming Obsolete.” The exhibit’s artwork was created by Martin Nelson, a 2017 graduate of CLC. “Becoming Obsolete” showcases collages and mixed media work to show the changes happening in our world today.

Nelson hosted a half hour discussion at the show’s opening for aspiring artists in the community. The event is free and open to the public and will be displayed through March 6th, Monday to Friday from 9 AM to 3 PM.

