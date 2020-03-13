Brainerd Lakes Area Cancellations

Lakeland PBS

Brad Hamilton — Mar. 13 2020

There have been many cancellations over the past few days in the Brainerd Lakes Area. Please note the following cancellations:

 

Central Lakes College Chancellor, Devinder Malhorta, announced the one week extension of its Spring Break in response to the recent developments of coronavirus.

Additionally, the Chancellor canceled all campus events and gathering of more than 100 people until May 1st.

This includes: the “Raider Rally”, scheduled for March 19th and the CLC Open House scheduled for March 26th.

The CLC performing arts announced that they will be canceling the rest of this semester’s season.

The Brainerd Lakes Chambers also announced it will be postponing the “Everything Expo”.

They will be working with all entities to find alternative dates.

 

The “Wild and Scenic Festival” announced that it will be canceled for this spring and will be rescheduled to the Fall or Winter.

 

 

