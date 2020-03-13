Brainerd Lakes Area Cancellations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There have been many cancellations over the past few days in the Brainerd Lakes Area. Please note the following cancellations:

Central Lakes College Chancellor, Devinder Malhorta, announced the one week extension of its Spring Break in response to the recent developments of coronavirus.

Additionally, the Chancellor canceled all campus events and gathering of more than 100 people until May 1st.

This includes: the “Raider Rally”, scheduled for March 19th and the CLC Open House scheduled for March 26th.

The CLC performing arts announced that they will be canceling the rest of this semester’s season.

The Brainerd Lakes Chambers also announced it will be postponing the “Everything Expo”.

They will be working with all entities to find alternative dates.

The “Wild and Scenic Festival” announced that it will be canceled for this spring and will be rescheduled to the Fall or Winter.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today