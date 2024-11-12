CLC Announces $9 Million Education Initiative with USDA

Central Lakes College has announced an initiative with the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Natural Resources Conservation Service to expand agriculture education.

A press release from CLC says the $9-million, four-year-long program is part of a cooperative agreement between the Community College Alliance for Agriculture Advancement (C2A3) and the USDA-NRCS to create a national agriculture center for two-year colleges and connect students to more career paths in agriculture.

C2A3 is comprised of nine schools over eight states and is designed to become a national hub for two-year ag education, developing expertise and regionally specific programming and curriculum that can be mirrored across the country.

The expanded C2A3 consortium also aims to create internship opportunities and student leadership experiences that include real life skills and networking with USDA employees.