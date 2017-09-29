DONATE

CLC AgCentric Recipient Of USDA Grant

Clayton Castle
Sep. 29 2017
Ag-Centric at the Central Lakes College Staples campus is the recipient of a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help farmers with risk management.

The $99,947 grant will go towards assisting beginning farmers in mitigating risks on their own operation.

Ag-Centric will specifically focus on the area of human risk, including employee management and mental health.

The grant is awarded by the Risk Management Agency at Department of Agriculture and this is the second year that Ag-Centric has received this particular grant.

