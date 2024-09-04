CLC Ag & Energy Center Informs Community About Agriculture on Field Day

Central Minnesota got a chance to learn more about agriculture at the Central Lakes College Ag & Energy research center’s annual Field Day last Friday.

Attendees got to choose from many informational sessions, including topics on precision irrigation, drone-spraying applications, and local foods.

The event is an opportunity to experience a variety of demonstrations, meet with industry professionals, and learn more about the latest innovations in the field, as technology continues to present new opportunities in agriculture.

“Drones, more accurate technologies and tractors, farmers can use that technology to be more effective in crop production, both in terms of the yields they’re getting, but also using fewer inputs, whether that’s fertilizer or pesticides to manage the crops,” said Jeppe Kjaersgaard, a research scientist with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

The Ag & Energy Center also treated those in attendance to a free lunch, as well as a chance to explore the Living Legacy Gardens.