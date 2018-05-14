CLC Accepting Outstanding Alumni Nominations
Central Lakes College will be celebrating their 80th anniversary this year and with that adding to their list of outstanding alumni. There are currently 75 outstanding alumni, but the college is taking nominations to add five additional names.
The college is looking for alumni that have professional or personal accomplishments or acts that contribute to the betterment of humanity. Central Lakes College hopes the honorees are an inspiration to the next generation of graduates and the community at large.
All nominations are due by Friday June 8, to nominate an outstanding alumni click here. Hear from the CLC Foundation Alumni Director, Jana Shogren about the why the college is excited to start receiving nominations
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
My wife was diagnosed of Parkinson’s Disease at age 49. She had severe calf pa... Read More
I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More
My symptoms started at the age of 46. My fingers on my left hand were stiff and... Read More
Pack 4082 (aka 82). That’s a mistake.... Read More