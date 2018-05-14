CLC Accepting Outstanding Alumni Nominations

Central Lakes College will be celebrating their 80th anniversary this year and with that adding to their list of outstanding alumni. There are currently 75 outstanding alumni, but the college is taking nominations to add five additional names.

The college is looking for alumni that have professional or personal accomplishments or acts that contribute to the betterment of humanity. Central Lakes College hopes the honorees are an inspiration to the next generation of graduates and the community at large.

All nominations are due by Friday June 8, to nominate an outstanding alumni click here. Hear from the CLC Foundation Alumni Director, Jana Shogren about the why the college is excited to start receiving nominations