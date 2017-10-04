Claesson-Huseby Takes On New Role As Judge

Since 2014 the position of Beltrami County Attorney has been held by Annie Claesson-Huseby, but that all cahnged when Governor Mark Dayton selected her to fill a vacency in a newly added judgeship in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District. Claesson-Huseby says she is both honored and excited about her new role.

As county attorney she supervised office personnel, implemented new prosecution strategies, and handled felony criminal caseloads. Looking back Claesson-Huseby says she was proud to have served her county.

As county attorney Annie Claesson-Huseby oversaw countless large and well known cases. She says that while those cases were challenging they also helped prepare her for her new role.

As of this morning, Claesson-Huseby began her new role as judge and will officially take her seat at the bench in late October. Since Beltrami County can’t be without an attorney, iterim county attorney David Frank was sworn in to fill the void until a permanent attorney can be appointed.

The appointed county attorney will only have a few months in the seat as the position goes up for re-election next year.

The Beltrami County Board hopes to have a new county attorney in place by mid November.