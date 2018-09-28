Lakeland PBS
City Reminds Residents Of Campaign Sign Guidelines

Josh Peterson
Sep. 28 2018
With just over a month until election day, the city of Bemidji is reminding residents to follow the rules when placing campaign yard signs.

According to a release from Bemidji city staff, campaign Signs are prohibited on the city public rights of way.

Any signs found to be within the public right of way of a city street will be removed and can be picked up at the Public Works Facility located at 1351 5th Street NW.

For any questions on the distance of a public right of way, please call City Hall at 759-3570.

