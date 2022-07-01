City of Randall Recovering As Flood Waters Recede

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Last Saturday, the city of Randall in Morrison County suffered severe flooding due to the storms that pushed through over the weekend. Five days later, tings are beginning to return to normal.

After almost a foot of rain fell on Saturday causing severe flooding for residents, the Red Cross has offered shelter, food, and clothing to those most affected as they now begin the process of going through what was lost.

Many residents began pumping water out of their flooded basements and living rooms, leaving multiple families in a bad place, but the Randall community was there to help any way they can.

Early examinations in Morrison County have led officials to believe there is no serious damage done other than what happened to the 30 homes that were evacuated.

