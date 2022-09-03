Lakeland PBS

City of Randall Finally on the Mend After Major Flooding

Hanky HazeltonSep. 2 2022

The city of Randall, which was severely impacted by flooding in June, is finally on the mend. Thanks to the work of individuals and corporate and nonprofit donations, the town is starting to recover from the natural disaster.

Since June 24th, Randall has slowly started to recover from when rain and flooding damaged businesses and homes. With the help of the Initiative Foundation and many others, there has been a significant amount of money raised and multiple events supporting the community. So far, there has been a little over $100,000 raised, and it’s all being used to help Randall residents.

The city is still dealing with a lot, including the issue of having one of two of their water wells currently offline. Most of the flooding clean-up is done, but with estimated damages around $2 million, not everyone has had their needs fulfilled.

But natural disasters tend to bring out the best in people, and after the flood, the city of Randall is choosing to have a positive attitude that we can all learn from.

The city of Randall has already received an outpouring of community support, but financial relief is still need for some residents. Anyone able to help out can make donations out to the Randall State Bank or the Initiative Foundation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Warroad Community Plans to Redevelop Man-made Island Into Recreational Hotspot

City of Ironton Growing with More Visitors, New Businesses

Crow Wing Co. Adult Protection Raising Funds to Help Support Vulnerable Adults

Grand Opening Held for New East Conifer Estates in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.