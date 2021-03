Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The city of Nisswa will receive more COVID-19 funds, according to the city administrator

During the most recent city council meeting, City Administrator Jenny Max told other council members how much the city is receiving as well as when the city can expect to get that money.

Max says the city has until 2024 to decide what to spend the money on.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today