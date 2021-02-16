City of Nisswa Hosts Annual Winter Jubilee Event
In the city of Nisswa, it’s tradition that the second weekend of February is the Winter Jubilee event. The sub-zero temperatures and COVID-19 restrictions limited the normally packed event, but it still awarded some surprises.
To allow for social distancing measures, members of the jubilee committee decided to host the event without some of the traditional activities.
