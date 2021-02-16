City of Nisswa Hosts Annual Winter Jubilee Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In the city of Nisswa, it’s tradition that the second weekend of February is the Winter Jubilee event. The sub-zero temperatures and COVID-19 restrictions limited the normally packed event, but it still awarded some surprises.

To allow for social distancing measures, members of the jubilee committee decided to host the event without some of the traditional activities.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today