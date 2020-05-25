City of Nisswa Announces Picnic Table Project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

City of Nisswa officials have announced a new project to help store and maintain picnic tables as a way of creating more seating and recreational space for visitors and businesses.

City officials are now asking for any craftsmen and woodworkers who would be able to help out sponsor or build picnic tables.

If interested, you can reach out to them at info@nisswa.com.

