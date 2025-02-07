City of Long Prairie, Excavating Company Fined for Stormwater Violations

The City of Long Prairie and an excavating company based in St. Joseph have been fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for discharging sediment-laden water into the Long Prairie River in addition to other violations.

The MPCA is fining the City of Long Prairie and C&L Excavating $10,900 each. MPCA staff inspections in April and May of 2024 confirmed several violations. These include:

nuisance conditions (sediment-laden water) to waters of the state (Long Prairie River) on two separate occasions.

failure to include location and type of sediment control best management practices on the stormwater pollution prevention plan (SWPPP).

failure to identify person knowledgeable in the SWPPP (stormwater site manager).

failure to stabilize exposed soils within the last 200 feet of the normal wetted perimeter (Long Prairie River).

failure to protect storm drain inlets.

failure to install sediment control best management practices along a surface water (wetland).

failure to conduct inspections for rain events of ½ inch or greater in 24 hours.

failure to maintain sediment and erosion control best management practices.

In addition to the fine, C&L Excavating also completed a series of corrective actions to bring the site into compliance.