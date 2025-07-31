Jul 31, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

City of Grand Rapids, Itasca Co. Still at Odds Over Library Funding Levels

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Valvoline 400x400 3 24

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Web Ads 400x400 9

Related News

News

9-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit by Moorhead Public Works Vehicle

Community

Ponemah Boys & Girls Club Hosts Annual ‘Protect and Serve Pizza’ Event

Arts & Entertainment

CLIMB Theatre Nearing 50 Years of Teaching MN Kids Lessons Through Plays

Arts & Entertainment

Little Falls Theatre Company Presenting ‘Anastasia: The Musical’