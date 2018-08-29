Lakeland PBS
City Of Emily Celebrates Completion Of Reconstruction Projects

Rachel Johnson
Aug. 29 2018
Residents of Emily have something new to celebrate as a highly anticipated construction project has been completed.

A crowd gathered today in the newly finished parking lot on the corner of County Road 1 and State Highway 6 today to celebrate a job well done.

“Bright, smiley day here in Emily with a first-class intersection here now, new parking lot, and everything is ready to go and you can hear the cars going by now,” said Dale Lueck-R, Minnesota House of Representatives, District 10.

The reconstruction project of the town’s two main roads that was started around two years ago has been completed.

“This is a project that’s been worked on for quite a long time and I’m so proud of this community because it took all of them working together with the state and the local governments to really get it together,” explained Carrie Ruud-R, Minnesota Senator, District 10.

The project reconstructed Highway 6 and County Road 1, adding sidewalks and a new public parking lot.

“That we have sidewalks and people are already walking on the sidewalks. The visibility is wonderful for businesses,” said Emily Mayor, Roger Lund. “So we’re hoping that it will attract more business to the city of Emily, making it more convenient.”

The project, which was slated to be finished by September 21, was completed almost a month ahead of schedule.

“It is still August and we’re done. We’ve done the ribbon cutting. So that’s a credit to the hard work that the community and the contractors and MnDOT, you know, putting to these projects,” added Rep. Lueck.

The town of Emily is looking forward to increased accessibility to its downtown and also the added safety that the reconstruction provides.

“It’s a wonderful place for parking. The road is all, it’s amazing. You can see the traffic flow is great but it took all the folks and it took the leadership of the mayor to get this all done and so I’m very proud and excited for the community today.” said Sen. Ruud.

“It was a great project. There was a lot of bumps along the road but it’s done and the city and the people are very happy, said Lund.

Though road construction in the summer in Minnesota can be a pain, for this town, it was definitely worth it.

The project was made possible through a partnership between the city of Emily, the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the Crow Wing County Highway Department, and private contractors.

Rachel Johnson
Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

