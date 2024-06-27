City of Brainerd Requesting Proposals for Affordable Housing Aid

The City of Brainerd is requesting proposals for projects for affordable housing aid.

The city received around $96,000 from the Statewide Affordable Housing Aid program, which was started in 2023 to help counties, tribal nations, and local governments preserve affordable housing. Funds from this aid program must be spent on a qualifying project by December 31st, four years after the aid was received.

The need for the program came about due to rising construction costs.

“Certainly, affordable housing has become more and more difficult as material and labor prices have increased over the years,” said Brainerd Community Development Director James Kramvik. “Construction costs are making it more difficult to create affordable housing, so I think is a good program for the state of Minnesota to really help offset some of those increasing costs that we’ve seen.

The deadline to submit proposals to the city is July 26. More information on program eligibility can be found on the City of Brainerd website.