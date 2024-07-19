Jul 19, 2024 | By: Sammy Holladay

City of Brainerd, Public Utilities Union Tentatively Agree to Arbitration

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Education & Government

Brainerd School Board Adopts Resolution to Change Cell Phone Policy

Community

Nisswa Hosting Weekly Turtle Racing Competitions for 61st Year

Community

Frazee Man Dies Pinned Underneath Farm Equipment in Rollover Accident

Community

Cushing Man Dies in 1-Vehicle Crash in Morrison County