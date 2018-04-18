City of Brainerd Looks To Update College Drive
The City of Brainerd has been keeping a close eye on the pavement of College Drive. Even though the re-construction of the road was only about seven years ago, the type of asphalt has been causing issues.
Over the past two years, the city has noticed a loss of surface and localized potholing along the road. In order to prevent worse damage in the future, the city hopes to get a surfacing project underway by the 2019 construction season.
On Monday, the Brainerd City Council approved to move forward with the project that is estimated to cost around $260,000 in the preliminary stages.
