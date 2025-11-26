City of Brainerd Changes Policy on Snow Removal Contracts

Several inches of snow fell across Lakeland country on Tuesday night, and workers were busy removing it Wednesday morning. For Brainerd, deciding how to contract snow removal services has changed.

At last week’s Brainerd City Council meeting, the council voted to alter their existing snow removal policy that previously only allowed for the contracting of an outside company. After the change, city officials are now able to participate in snow cleanup in Brainerd’s downtown area as well.

“The existing downtown snow removal ordinance is very specific to a contractor to complete the snow removal downtown,” explained Mike Habighorst, Brainerd Public Works Director. “The attached downtown snow removal ordinance has been reviewed by staff and approved by the city attorney. And the ordinance is flexible now to be—to allow the city accounts to award downtown snow removal to a very specific contractor and are to be completed by city staff.”

Around eight to 10 inches of snow came down in the Brainerd Lakes Area on Tuesday night.