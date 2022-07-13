Lakeland PBS

City of Bemidji’s Legal Team Discusses Future Plans with City Council

Mary BalstadJul. 12 2022

With City Attorney Alan Felix retiring, the Bemidji Legal Team is reviewing future plans for when Felix leaves.

Last night, those on the legal team met with the city council for an information session regarding the work they do. A main point of discussion was the amount of city-wide misdemeanor cases the City Attorney’s office has filed. City attorneys have prosecuted these offenses in-house since 2019.

They project that they will file 2,100 city misdemeanor cases, a significant rise compared to the 2019 numbers. A main reason identified was annexation and a rise in crime in Bemidji.

Assistant City Attorney Katie Nolting also noted how each case is treated differently according to what justice means for the given situation, which means a case may take longer than anticipated.

“Even if it’s a misdemeanor theft, if we can’t prove the case, we can’t prove the case, and I, ethically, am not going to move forward with the case if I don’t think I can prove [it] beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Nolting. “Ultimately, each case is completely different, and if we don’t treat them different, then are we really doing justice or are we just doing a conveyor belt?”

Other considerations brought up during the meeting included the current workload of each attorney and the possibility of adding more positions, such as a tribal liaison. Alan Felix is planning on finishing his time as the Bemidji City Attorney at the end of September.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Bemidji Public Library & Headwaters Science Center to Present StarLab on July 30th

Local Shops Begin to Stock Shelves After New THC Law Takes Effect

Beltrami County Historical Society Joins Museums for All Program

Kayak Rentals Now Available at Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan Park

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.