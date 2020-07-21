City of Bemidji Votes For Citywide Mask Mandate
The Bemidji City Council has voted to enact a temporary citywide mask mandate for inside public spaces.
Mayor Rita Albrecht made a declaration that orders that masks are to be worn in indoor spaces. Three council members – Mayor Albrecht, Ward 1 Councilor Michael Meehlhause, and Ward 4 Councilor Emelie Rivera – showed support, with Ward 5 Councilor Nancy Erickson voting against the mandate and Ward 3’s Ron Johnson abstaining.
This is a temporary declaration – the council is expected to make a more permanent decision at the next upcoming city council meeting, scheduled for a week from Monday. The mandate will become effective starting at midnight on July 21st, 2020.
