City of Bemidji To Take Over Sanford Center Management

The Bemidji City Council voted to not sign a renewed contract with the Sanford Event Center’s current management company Legends Global, and for the city to fully take over management instead. The decision came from yesterday’s meeting to prepare for the end of Legends Global’s contract in March.

“Obviously when we went into this contract, we both had hopes that the performance, especially the financial performance, would be different.” said Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince, “It didn’t turn out that way.”

“We can’t continue to do the same thing and expect different results.” said Bemidji Ward 5 Councilor Lynn Eaton, “And the results that we have are unacceptable to the community and it’s up to us to push one direction or the other. And I’m pushing for change.”

After a presentation of the city’s full audit of the Sanford Center from 2025, City Manager Rich Spiczka spoke about a proposed takeover plan he created, which includes going from 16 to 10 full-time employees.

“I think the city should look at, if we bring it in house, it operates as an enterprise fund. So it’s a standalone where it’s its revenue and expenses are in it’s own account, managed its own way, not putting burden on the tax levy.” explained Bemidji City Manager Rich Spiczka, “I think part of our struggle and part of the floor and the current setup that we have is it operates as its own island. It puts stress on the city operations, but it doesn’t operate in conjunction with the city operations very well. The more we’re integrated into normal city operations, the better we can do all of this stuff together.”

Spiczka will also be taking over as the new executive director. The councilors voiced their opinions on the current takeover plan and staff report, including how the takeover could potentially impact the current City Management role Spiczka is in, which he will continue on top of taking in the Sanford Center.

“If we don’t know what we don’t know, how can you act as an executive director of an event and of an event center?” asked Ward 2 Councilor Josh Peterson, “I mean, you got to have someone that has background in hospitality and event management to be able to facilitate those conversations, those contracts, those deals. And for me, I hired you to be a city manager to manage the city, not an event venue.”

“I am concerned about Rich taking on the executive director role.” said Ward 1 Councilor Gwenia Fiskevold Gould, “I would prefer to see a plan where we have someone who has experience in this type of industry taking those roles on and then reporting to you, as we have in any other department. How do we look at the forest versus the trees? And I don’t want you focusing on one tree. I want you focused on the whole forest.”

The final vote was 6-1 with Councilor Emelie Rivera being the lone negative vote against Bemidji taking over full event center duties, instead asking for more time to come for a decision.

“I don’t know if we’re ready to take this on.” said Ward 4 Councilor Emelie Rivera, ” Honestly, if I’m looking at our abilities as a city and everything that we’ve got going on. Can we do it? Would we do it if we task staff to do it? Absolutely. I’m sure we did the last time, but it’s really hard because we’re talking about possible savings, but we’re also not talking about additional expenses or additional things that we’re not considering it. You know, we’re going to have to invest in things.”

“From my standpoint, I’m prepared to support our city manager in the direction he sees fit with the understanding that whatever happens here is in his hands. Seems like he’s willing to accept that accountability and responsibility, and I support that.” said Mayor Prince, “And I think bringing it in-house is the right move right now. Will it be the right move three years from now? Five years from now, time will tell. History judges us all.”

The new Sanford Center operational changes will go into effect in March of 20-27. Full staff changes are yet to be decided.