City of Bemidji to Begin Flushing Water Mains

Mary BalstadApr. 11 2022

Starting on Thursday, April 14, the City of Bemidji Water Department will flush water mains. Beginning at 7 A.M., this activity will continue until approximately the end of May.

The patterns that hydrants will be flushed will be from north to south. It will end in the Nymore area. Flushing will be daily from 7 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. until fully completed. The city’s water department recommends if during this period one’s water becomes discolored due to iron, to run cold water until it is clear. Low water pressure will also be low at this time.

A map of the flushing activity can be found on the City of Bemidji Water Department’s website.

