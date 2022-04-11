Lakeland PBS

City of Bemidji to Begin Flushing Water Mains

Mary BalstadApr. 11 2022

Starting on Thursday, April 14, the City of Bemidji Water Department will flush water mains. Beginning at 7 AM, this activity will continue until approximately the end of May.

Hydrants will be flushed in a north-to-south-pattern, and the activity will eventually end in the Nymore area. Flushing will be daily from 7 AM to 5:30 PM until fully completed.

The water department recommends that if during this period your water becomes discolored due to iron, run cold water until it is clear. You may also experience low water pressure at this time.

By — Mary Balstad

