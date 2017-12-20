City Of Bemidji Reminds Residents To Shovel Sidewalks

After receiving multiple calls, Bemidji city staff wants to remind all residents within city limits to shovel their sidewalks.

In a release from Bemidji City Clerk Kay Murphy, city ordinance requires that property owners clear their sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after a snow event. It is also unlawful for any person, not acting under contract with the city to place or deposit snow or ice upon city property.

The city says that it is for each property owners own benefit and to help neighbors, people pushing strollers, postal carriers or individuals using wheelchairs and the many young and older people who walk the city sidewalks.