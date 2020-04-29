City Of Bemidji Reconstruction Project Starting On Monday
The City of Bemidji and Sparky’s Construction will be beginning the 2020 Birchmont Drive Reconstruction project on Monday May 4th, 2020 if weather permits.
The project will reconstruct 4 blocks of Birchmont Drive NE from 10th Street NE to 14th Street NE, involving the removal and replacement of sanitary sewer, watermain, storm sewer, curb & gutter, sidewalk, gravel and pavement.
The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of July 2020. If you have questions about the project, please contact the City of Bemidji Engineering Department at 218-333-1850.
