City of Bemidji Proclaims Month of September as Recovery Month

The City of Bemidji has proclaimed the month of September as Recovery Month.

At Monday’s city council meeting, Mayor Jorge Prince read a proclamation that he gave to a representative of the Bemidji Recovery Alliance. The group’s mission is to have people come together to bring awareness to substance use disorders and unite in battling addiction, as well as to remember those who have lost the battle of addiction to drugs and alcohol.

The Bemidji Recovery Alliance will be hosting a community walk on Sunday, September 29th to support those dealing with or affected by addiction. The walk starts at the Bemidji Visitors Center on Paul Bunyan Drive at 4 p.m.