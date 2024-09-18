Sep 18, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

City of Bemidji Proclaims Month of September as Recovery Month

The City of Bemidji has proclaimed the month of September as Recovery Month.

At Monday’s city council meeting, Mayor Jorge Prince read a proclamation that he gave to a representative of the Bemidji Recovery Alliance. The group’s mission is to have people come together to bring awareness to substance use disorders and unite in battling addiction, as well as to remember those who have lost the battle of addiction to drugs and alcohol.

The Bemidji Recovery Alliance will be hosting a community walk on Sunday, September 29th to support those dealing with or affected by addiction. The walk starts at the Bemidji Visitors Center on Paul Bunyan Drive at 4 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

Local MN DNR Pilot Grace Zeller Among Staff Honored for Lifesaving Efforts

Education & Government

MN Secretary of State Visits Bemidji, Blackduck Schools for Voter Registration Day

Business

Brainerd Area Small Business Owners Meet Up for ‘Entrepreneurs on Tap’

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Tennis Stays Perfect with 7-0 Wins Over Detroit Lakes, Crookston