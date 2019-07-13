Lakeland PBS
City Of Bemidji Plans Beach Bash At South Shore Park

Jul. 13 2019

Beat the heat this summer at the beach: the City of Bemidji Parks and Recreation department is hosting a beach bash tomorrow, July 13th.

The family-friendly event will take place at the South Shore Park, near the Sanford Center and the Double Tree Hotel. There will be water activities, music, sand castle competitions and prizes.

Jamie Anderson, City of Bemidji Recreation Coordinator, says depending on the weather, they’re expecting over fifty people. The Beach Bash will be set up at the new South Shore Old Mill building.

“The new South Shore building will be open, so people can look at that. It’s a great unique building that’s been restored. So it’s pretty neat. A lot of people haven’t seen that yet. So it’s a neat feature that people will be able to see. It’s going to be a fun early afternoon beach fun,” Anderson said.

The event is free to the public and starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13th.

Malaak Khattab

