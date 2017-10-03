City of Bemidji Officially Sells South Shore Plot to Developer

After years of speculation, and planning, the paperwork has been signed and finalized for the sale of some prime lake shore real estate on the south side of Lake Bemidji. Icon Architectural Group and the City of Bemidji finalized the sale of the property so that a mixed use development called South Shore Crossing can officially become reality.

Icon says there isn’t anything currently like the proposed structure in the area. The mixed used structure will feature six different styles of condos and retail space on the first floor. But what will set this building apart from others are the amenities that will be offered.

The South Shore Crossing project is set to create a higher standard of living for the Bemidji area and it is also a project to set Bemidji apart from other Greater Minnesota communities.

The project comes at a time of rapid growth in the Bemidji area, which was all part of the grand plan when the City of Bemidji built the Sanford Center and developed the lakes south shore.

With winter fast approaching, shovels aren’t expected to break ground until spring.

For a closer look at South Shore Crossing please follow this link:http://www.southshorecrossing.com