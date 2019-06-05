Lakeland PBS
City Of Bemidji Makes Way For New First City Liquor Store

Jun. 4 2019

The city of Bemidji’s newest liquor store will have a soft opening this Friday. The demolition process of the old building started Tuesday afternoon.

Once the demolition process is done, the space will become a parking lot for the new building. The new liquor store has about 8,000 more sq. ft. of space, which will allow for more inventory. City officials say it made the most financial sense to build a new store and they expect it turn a big profit.

Ron Eischens, City Of Bemidji Financial Director, says, “We certainly hope that the benefits of the new liquor store will result in increased sales and profits, which the city uses liquor store profits to fund special projects including expansion of city parks and to subsidize the city property tax levy to the tune of about 8% each year.”

The new building and parking lot is expected to be fully completed by July 1st.

