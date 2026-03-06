Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Mar 6, 2026 | By: Matthew Freeman
City of Bemidji Lobbies for Housing and Disaster Recovery During Day at the Capitol
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
03-06-2026
Crime
Red Lake DPS Offering $1,000 Reward To Help Find Man Wanted in Shooting
03-06-2026
Business
Bomb Threat Forces Park Rapids Restaurant To Close Temporarily
03-06-2026
Business
Brainerd Chamber of Commerce Hosts Annual Eggs & Issues Legislative Breakfast
03-06-2026
Community
Beltrami County History Center Awarded Over $74,000 for Photo Project
Scroll To Top