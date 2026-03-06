Mar 6, 2026 | By: Matthew Freeman

City of Bemidji Lobbies for Housing and Disaster Recovery During Day at the Capitol

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

dillon george taylor thumbnail

03-06-2026

Crime

Red Lake DPS Offering $1,000 Reward To Help Find Man Wanted in Shooting

good life cafe restaurant logo sqk

03-06-2026

Business

Bomb Threat Forces Park Rapids Restaurant To Close Temporarily

brainerd chamber eggs and issues 2026 town hall thumbnail

03-06-2026

Business

Brainerd Chamber of Commerce Hosts Annual Eggs & Issues Legislative Breakfast

beltrami county history center photo grant sqk

03-06-2026

Community

Beltrami County History Center Awarded Over $74,000 for Photo Project