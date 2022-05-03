City of Bemidji Implements “No Mow May” Initiative

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The City of Bemidji, along with the group Birds, Bees, & Butterflies-Bemidji, have recently implemented a “No Mow May” initiative that will let Bemidji residents register their yard and not mow their lawns for the month of May to help natural pollinators.

According to a release from Parks and Recreation Director Marcia Larson, the month of May is a vital time of the year for natural pollinators in the area. At this time is when pollinators migrate back to the region to begin the pollination process in flowering plants. Flowers such as violets and dandelions help provide food for hungry pollinators.

In the early stages of spring, when people are cutting their grass, nectar and pollen vastly decrease. The City of Bemidji believes that by allowing the grass to grow out, the grass can develop a stronger root system that will improve water retention and droughts.

In order to help support the new initiative, the Bemidji City Council passed a resolution to suspend the enforcement of a city code that requires residents to not have grass grow above 6 inches. Lawn care practices can also be delayed voluntarily until June 13th, which will give pollinators the opportunity to find flowering plants for pollination.

This program started on May 1st and will go to the end of the month. Registration is free and can be found online at ci.bemidji.mn.us or in person at the Tourist information Center at Paul Bunyan Park. Yard signs are also available for pick-up at the Tourist Information Center.

More information is available by emailing parks.recreation@ci.bemidji. mn.us.

