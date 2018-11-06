Lakeland PBS
City Of Bemidji Hosting ‘Cranksgiving’ Fundraiser

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 6 2018
The City of Bemidji Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Bemidji Community Food Shelf to organize Cranksgiving. Cranksgiving is a biking event that involves searching for food at local grocery stores. It starts at 10 in the morning at City Hall, next Saturday on November 17th.

Participants will check in at City Hall and receive their scavenger hunt list. Then, they will be given two hours to find their items. Once they have found and purchased their items, they will bring them back to City Hall. Prizes will be given out at the end of the event.

The cost of this event is free but participants are asked to bring around $20.00 to purchase items off of their scavenger hunt list. They’re also asked to bring a bag to carry their items along the ride.

The first 24 families/riders who pre-register will receive a free drawstring bag to carry their items; they will also be entered in the grand prize drawing three times. All others who pre-register will be entered twice. Those who register the day of will be entered once.

For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. If you have questions, contact 218-333-1859.

