City Of Bemidji Getting Ready For Frozen Ox 5k

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 5 2019
The annual Blue Ox Marathon may be months away, but runners can get their fix this with the annual Frozen Ox 5K.

This will be the second year for the Frozen Ox 5K. It’s meant for all ages to participate in and teams up with the Blue Ox Marathon, who creates the route. Organizers are expecting the temperatures to be at least above zero, but they still want to remind everyone how important it is to dress for the occasion.

Jamie Anderson, the City of Bemidji Recreation Coordinator, says, “Definitely dress for the weather. Make sure you’re watching the weather. Dress in layers if you need to have any kind of goggles or eye protection. We will be doing registration and check in at the tourist info center so that building will be available for runners to use for the bathrooms and drinking fountains.”

Those interested can register for the marathon here. The first 96 who sign up get a free hat.

