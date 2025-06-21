City of Bemidji Declares Local Emergency Following Damaging Storms

The City of Bemidji has officially declared a local emergency following the severe storms that swept through the area in the early morning hours of June 21st, causing significant damage to trees, power lines, and property.

The declaration from Mayor Jorge Prince, which was also signed by City Manager Richard Spiczka and City Clerk Michelle Miller, says that the storms, high winds, and heavy rain were “sudden and unforeseen and could not have been anticipated,” and that it has resulted in “catastrophic loss to property and the environment” that will “require the immediate coordination and support of City and government partners to address the damage.” In addition, it says that “traditional sources of relief are not able to repair or prevent the injury of loss.”

The declaration will now invoke the city’s emergency plan and is authorized to continue for 72 hours after it was issued, unless further authorized by the Bemidji City Council.

Earlier on Saturday, Beltrami County declared a state of emergency from the damage and impact of those storms. The Bemidji Regional Airport’s weather station registered a wind gust of 106 mph at one point when the storm hit the area.