Apr 16, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

City of Bemidji Crew Discovers Old Building Foundation During Work on Sinkhole

screenshot

City of Bemidji photo

It was a surprising discovery for a City of Bemidji Public Works crew this week.

The crew uncovered a bigger problem than expected when responding to a potential sinkhole in Parking Lot 7, right across from Raphael’s Bakery. While exploring the sinkhole, they discovered an old foundation from a building that used to stand there.

The plan today was to fill the small hole back in, but City Manager Richard Spiczka said in a letter to Bemidji City Council members that at some point in the near future, workers will open it back up, remove pavement, and address the bulk of the situation in one day for the safety of the public. This will likely mean the removal of some debris and bringing in a bunch of “fill” to eliminate the cavity.

Spiczka said the parking lot would remain closed until the issue is resolved.

