City of Bemidji Awarded ReLeaf Grant for Tree Replanting Efforts

The City of Bemidji has been awarded the 2026 DNR ReLeaf grant, which will fund a citywide tree inventory, stump removal, and the planting of up to 186 trees this year. Students from Saint Philips Catholic School got to plant the first tree at Library Park as a part of that grant. The funding in the amount of $308,070 will support replanting efforts within the city, aiming to restore canopy coverage and improve neighborhood aesthetics in the area. The tree inventory will provide the city with critical data to guide future maintenance and planting decisions.

“That’s just on publicly owned trees, so right of ways, green spaces, parks,” says Scott Schroeder, Bemidji Parks & Trails Director. “We’re doing a five-year management plan with that. 181 stumps need to be removed throughout the city; that’s a part of that. A lot of trees are getting planted on Lake Mississippi, Park Avenue, Beltrami Ave. A lot of the trees between 5th and 20th. There’s just a wide range of plants getting planted.”

The City of Bemidji is also exploring a partnership with Great River Greening, which could add up to 400 additional trees, along with a city project of 30 12-to-14-foot pine trees installed by spade.