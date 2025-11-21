City of Bemidji Approves 2 Solar Projects to Begin Early Next Year

Two solar projects were approved during Monday’s Bemidji City Council meeting. One of those projects is set to start sooner than you may think, but the second project might not happen at all if certain funding sources are not secured.

The first project will add a solar array to the Wastewater Treatment Facility in Bemidji for around $155,000 with Wolf Track Energy. City Engineer Sam Anderson explained during the meeting that tax credits and state grants could fund more than 70% of the project, and the City Water Utility Fund would pay for the remaining portion if needed.

The first project was approved unanimously.

The second project would add solar arrays to many city-owned buildings, including Fire Station Two, the Sanford Center, the Neilson Reise Arena, and the City Park Warming House. The total cost for that project would be a little more than $551,000.

This would be funded the same way as the first solar array project, but if any of the funding sources become unavailable, the second project would no longer happen.

The second project was approved 6-1, with Ward 2 Councilor Peterson being the lone “no” vote due to funding concerns. If permits, approval, and equipment can all be obtained, the first project could begin as soon as spring in 2026.